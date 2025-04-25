Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 2a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, refer to the accompanying screen display that results from a simple random sample of times (minutes) between eruptions of the Old Faithful geyser. The confidence level of 95% was used.
Degrees of Freedom
a. What is the number of degrees of freedom that should be used for finding the critical value ta/2?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of degrees of freedom (df). In the context of a t-distribution, degrees of freedom are calculated as the sample size (n) minus 1. This is because the t-distribution accounts for variability in the sample mean estimation.
Step 2: Identify the sample size (n) from the screen display. From the image provided, the sample size is given as n = 36.
Step 3: Apply the formula for degrees of freedom: df = n - 1. Substitute the value of n into the formula.
Step 4: Use the degrees of freedom (df) to find the critical value tα/2 for a 95% confidence level. This involves consulting a t-distribution table or using statistical software.
Step 5: Note that the critical value tα/2 depends on the degrees of freedom and the confidence level. For a 95% confidence level, the area in each tail of the t-distribution is α/2 = 0.025.
