Randomization vs t Test Two samples of commute times from Boston and New York are randomly selected and it is found that the samples sizes are n1 = 18 and n2 = 12 and each of the two samples appears to be from a population with a distribution that is dramatically far from normal. Which method is more likely to yield better results for testing Mu1 is not equals to Mu2. Hypothesis test using the t distribution (as in Section 9-2) or the resampling method?