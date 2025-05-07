Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 13.5.6
Textbook Question
Arsenic in Rice Listed below are amounts of arsenic in samples of brown rice from three different states. The amounts are in micrograms of arsenic and all samples have the same serving size. The data are from the Food and Drug Administration. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the three samples are from populations with the same median.
1
Step 1: Identify the appropriate statistical test for comparing medians across three independent groups. Since the problem involves testing the claim that the three samples are from populations with the same median, and the data is not assumed to be normally distributed, use the Kruskal-Wallis test, a non-parametric method.
Step 2: Organize the data into ranks. Combine all the data from Arkansas, California, and the third state (not visible in the image). Rank the values from smallest to largest, assigning average ranks to tied values.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic for the Kruskal-Wallis test. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">H = (12/(N(N+1))) * Σ(R<sub>i</sub><sup>2</sup>/n<sub>i</sub>) - 3(N+1)</math>, where N is the total number of observations, R<sub>i</sub> is the sum of ranks for each group, and n<sub>i</sub> is the number of observations in each group.
Step 4: Determine the critical value for the Kruskal-Wallis test at the 0.01 significance level. Use the chi-square distribution table with degrees of freedom equal to the number of groups minus one (df = 3 - 1 = 2).
Step 5: Compare the calculated test statistic (H) to the critical value. If H exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that the medians of the populations are not the same. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Median
The median is the middle value in a data set when the numbers are arranged in ascending order. It is a measure of central tendency that is less affected by outliers than the mean, making it particularly useful for skewed distributions. In this context, comparing the medians of arsenic levels in rice samples from different states helps assess whether the populations have similar exposure levels.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (e.g., the medians are equal) and an alternative hypothesis (e.g., the medians are not equal). A significance level, such as 0.01, is chosen to determine the threshold for rejecting the null hypothesis based on the test statistic calculated from the data.
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true. In this case, a significance level of 0.01 indicates a 1% risk of concluding that there is a difference in medians when there is none. This level is chosen to minimize the likelihood of Type I errors, which can be critical in health-related studies like arsenic exposure.
