Median The median is the middle value in a data set when the numbers are arranged in ascending order. It is a measure of central tendency that is less affected by outliers than the mean, making it particularly useful for skewed distributions. In this context, comparing the medians of arsenic levels in rice samples from different states helps assess whether the populations have similar exposure levels.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (e.g., the medians are equal) and an alternative hypothesis (e.g., the medians are not equal). A significance level, such as 0.01, is chosen to determine the threshold for rejecting the null hypothesis based on the test statistic calculated from the data.