Sample Size (n) In statistics, the sample size (n) refers to the number of observations or data points collected from a population for analysis. It is crucial for determining the reliability and validity of statistical inferences. Different groups may have different sample sizes, denoted as n1, n2, n3, etc., depending on how the data is segmented.

Total Sample Size (N) The total sample size (N) is the sum of all individual sample sizes from different groups. It represents the overall number of observations used in a study and is important for calculating various statistical measures, such as means and variances. Understanding N helps in assessing the power of statistical tests and the generalizability of results.