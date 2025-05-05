Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kruskal-Wallis Test The Kruskal-Wallis test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there are statistically significant differences between the medians of three or more independent groups. It is an extension of the Mann-Whitney U test and is particularly useful when the assumptions of ANOVA are not met, such as when the data is not normally distributed.

Non-parametric Tests Non-parametric tests are statistical tests that do not assume a specific distribution for the data. They are often used when the sample sizes are small, the data is ordinal, or when the assumptions of parametric tests (like normality) are violated. The Kruskal-Wallis test is one such non-parametric test, making it suitable for analyzing ranked data.