Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 13.5.1
Textbook Question
HIC Measurements Listed below are head injury criterion (HIC) measurements from crash tests of small, midsize, large, and SUV vehicles. In using the Kruskal-Wallis test, we must rank all of the data combined, and then we must find the sum of the ranks for each sample. Find the sum of the ranks for each of the four samples.
