Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:47 minutes
Problem 13.4.3
Textbook Question
What Are We Testing? Refer to the sample data in Exercise 1. Assuming that we use the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with those data, identify the null hypothesis and all possible alternative hypotheses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Wilcoxon rank-sum test. This is a non-parametric test used to compare two independent samples to determine whether their population distributions differ. It does not assume normality of the data.
Step 2: Define the null hypothesis (H₀). In the Wilcoxon rank-sum test, the null hypothesis typically states that the two populations have the same distribution, or equivalently, that the medians of the two populations are equal.
Step 3: Identify the possible alternative hypotheses (H₁). Depending on the context, the alternative hypotheses can be: (a) The two populations have different distributions (two-tailed test), (b) The median of one population is greater than the other (right-tailed test), or (c) The median of one population is less than the other (left-tailed test).
Step 4: Review the sample data provided in Exercise 1 to determine which alternative hypothesis is appropriate based on the research question or context. This will guide whether a one-tailed or two-tailed test is used.
Step 5: Ensure clarity in hypothesis formulation. For example, if the test is two-tailed, the null hypothesis is H₀: The distributions are the same, and the alternative hypothesis is H₁: The distributions are different. If one-tailed, specify the direction of the difference in the alternative hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test
The Wilcoxon rank-sum test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two independent samples to determine if they come from the same distribution. It ranks all the observations from both groups together and then compares the sum of ranks between the two groups. This test is particularly useful when the data do not meet the assumptions required for a t-test, such as normality.
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference between groups in a statistical test. In the context of the Wilcoxon rank-sum test, the null hypothesis typically posits that the distributions of the two groups are identical. This serves as a baseline to determine if any observed differences in the sample data are statistically significant.
Alternative Hypothesis
The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents the statement that there is an effect or a difference between groups. For the Wilcoxon rank-sum test, this can take several forms: it may suggest that one group tends to have higher or lower values than the other (one-tailed), or it may simply state that the distributions are not equal (two-tailed). Identifying the correct alternative hypothesis is crucial for interpreting the results of the test.
