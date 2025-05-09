Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test The Wilcoxon rank-sum test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two independent samples to determine if they come from the same distribution. It ranks all the observations from both groups together and then compares the sum of ranks between the two groups. This test is particularly useful when the data do not meet the assumptions required for a t-test, such as normality. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that there is no effect or no difference between groups in a statistical test. In the context of the Wilcoxon rank-sum test, the null hypothesis typically posits that the distributions of the two groups are identical. This serves as a baseline to determine if any observed differences in the sample data are statistically significant. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses