Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:48 minutes
Problem 2b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, refer to the accompanying screen display that results from a simple random sample of times (minutes) between eruptions of the Old Faithful geyser. The confidence level of 95% was used.
Degrees of Freedom
b. Find the critical value ta/2 corresponding to a 95% confidence level.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the critical value tα/2 corresponding to a 95% confidence level. This value is used in constructing confidence intervals when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown.
Step 2: Identify the degrees of freedom (df). The degrees of freedom for a t-distribution are calculated as df = n - 1, where n is the sample size. From the image, n = 36, so df = 36 - 1 = 35.
Step 3: Recognize the significance level (α). For a 95% confidence level, α = 1 - 0.95 = 0.05. Since the critical value tα/2 splits the remaining 5% equally in the two tails of the t-distribution, the area in each tail is α/2 = 0.05/2 = 0.025.
Step 4: Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical value tα/2. Look up the value corresponding to df = 35 and a tail probability of 0.025. Alternatively, use a calculator or software to compute this value.
Step 5: Interpret the critical value. The critical value tα/2 is the point on the t-distribution where the area to the right of it in the upper tail is 0.025. This value is used to calculate the margin of error in the confidence interval.
