- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Frequency Distributions: Videos & Practice Problems
Frequency Distributions Practice Problems
A cumulative frequency ogive graph for the weights (in kilograms) of a group of students is given below. Use the graph to find the weight of the students whose cumulative frequency is .
A librarian conducted a survey to find out how many books students read over the summer break. The number of students who read a certain number of books is shown in the ogive frequency polygon. Find the number of students who read between and books.
A survey records the number of books read by students during the summer: . Construct a frequency distribution using classes. Include class midpoints, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
A company tracks the annual incomes of its employees. Most employees earn between and , but a small number of executives earn over . Which type of distribution best represents the incomes at this company?
The data set below shows the weekly reading times (in minutes) of a sample of people. Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Given the following data set of exam scores, construct a frequency distribution and frequency histogram using classes.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
The data set below shows the weekly study times (in minutes) of a sample of people. Construct a frequency distribution for the data set using classes. Include class limits, midpoints, boundaries, frequencies, relative frequencies, and cumulative frequencies.
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A fitness center records the number of minutes spent on treadmills by different members in a month. The data are:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Based on a relative frequency distribution with classes, what is the relative frequency for the class interval ?
Construct a cumulative frequency distribution for the given data using six classes.
The following are the ages at which high school teachers retired:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Where does the greatest increase in cumulative frequency occur?
A teacher recorded the test scores (from to ) of students in a mathematics class:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , .
Using five classes, construct a relative frequency histogram (express relative frequencies as percentages). Which class interval contains the largest proportion of scores, and which contains the smallest?
What is the most common cafeteria line wait time based on the relative frequency histogram?