A fitness center records the number of minutes spent on treadmills by 30 30 different members in a month. The data are:

32 32 , 41 41 , 38 38 , 45 45 , 50 50 , 36 36 , 39 39 , 44 44 , 37 37 , 42 42 , 47 47 , 35 35 , 49 49 , 40 40 , 43 43 , 34 34 , 33 33 , 48 48 , 46 46 , 41 41 , 36 36 , 37 37 , 44 44 , 38 38 , 40 40 , 39 39 , 45 45 , 46 46 , 42 42 , 43 43 .