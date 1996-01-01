- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean Practice Problems
A nutritionist wants to estimate the mean daily calcium intake for teenagers. She wants to be confident that the sample mean is within milligrams of the true mean. If the population standard deviation is known to be milligrams, what is the minimum sample size that is required?
A researcher collects a simple random sample of waiting times in minutes for a popular amusement park ride. A confidence level of was used. The researcher used a calculator for analysis, as shown in the figure.
At the confidence level of , what is the critical value ?
A study measures the average daily caffeine intake in milligrams among three groups: college students who drink coffee daily, college students who drink coffee occasionally, and college students who never drink coffee. For Group , the sample mean is , the standard deviation is , and the sample size is . What is the confidence interval for the mean caffeine intake in Group ?
A researcher collects a simple random sample of waiting times in minutes for a popular amusement park ride. A confidence level of was used. The researcher used a calculator for analysis, as shown in the figure.
Provide a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval displayed.
A researcher records the systolic blood pressure in millimeters of mercury () of randomly selected male patients. The summary statistics are: , , and . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean.
Agricultural scientists want to verify whether a new oak cultivar meets the standard mean leaf length of cm. They measure the lengths of randomly selected leaves and obtain (in units of cm): .
Using bootstrap samples (with the replacement) of size , they compute the following sorted bootstrap sample means (in cm): . Construct a confidence interval for the true mean leaf length.
A pediatrician measures head circumferences (in units of cm) of healthy newborns and finds a sample standard deviation of cm. To gauge the precision of this estimate, she takes bootstrap samples (with the replacement) of size and computes each sample’s standard deviation. The sorted bootstrap standard deviations (in cm) are: . Using these values, construct a bootstrap confidence interval for the true population standard deviation .
A transport researcher wants to estimate the average one-way commute time (in units of minutes) for city workers. How large a sample is needed such that, with confidence, the sample mean is within minutes of the true population mean? Assume that the population standard deviation is minutes.
A researcher collected data on the ages of patients admitted to a city hospital. The frequency distribution below summarizes the ages:
Using this data, construct a confidence interval estimate for the mean age of all patients admitted to the hospital.
A quality‐control engineer has data on the weights of jellybeans from a production batch; the true mean weight of all candies is known to be g. To re‐estimate the mean without using all data, she isolates the green jellybeans and computes a sample mean of g and a sample standard deviation of g. Treat these as a simple random sample from the population of . Construct a confidence interval for the true mean weight, applying the finite‐population correction factor. Finally, compare your interval to the known mean of g.
A study of adult male heights produced the following confidence interval for the population mean height: cm cm. The investigators used a simple random sample of size and found a sample standard deviation of cm. Identify the corresponding confidence interval estimate of the population standard deviation , and include the appropriate units.
A weather balloon records the following pairs of altitude in thousands of feet and temperature in : , , , , and . Find (a) the explained variation, (b) the unexplained variation.
A researcher records the heights (in centimeters) and corresponding arm spans (in centimeters) of five individuals.
(a) Calculate the explained variation.
(b) Calculate the unexplained variation.
A university's math placement exam scores are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If random samples of size are taken, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
A university reports that the average age of its graduate students is years with a standard deviation of years. If random samples of graduate students are taken, what is the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample means?
Four students scored , , , and on a quiz. Calculate the mean and standard deviation of the population.
Four students scored: , , , and on a quiz. Determine the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means for all possible samples of size .
A university library issued late return fines in October . The average fine was , with a standard deviation of . If a random sample of fines is selected, what is the probability that the sample mean fine is less than ? Should the finite population correction factor be applied?
A university reports that the average score on its entrance exam is with a standard deviation of . If random samples of students are selected, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean?
Four confidence intervals are constructed for the same sample mean using confidence levels of , , , and . Which interval best matches a confidence level of ?
A researcher wants to estimate the mean weight of a certain species of fish. The population standard deviation is known to be grams. If the sample size is and the confidence level is , what is the margin of error for this estimate?
A survey is conducted to estimate the mean time in minutes that students spend on homework daily. The population standard deviation is minutes. If a sample of students is taken and a confidence level is desired, what is the margin of error?
A survey of voters found that support a new policy. Find the confidence interval for the true proportion of voters who support the policy.
A sample of students has a mean test score of with a standard deviation of . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean.
A survey is conducted to estimate the proportion of people who prefer a new product. Which confidence level will produce the widest confidence interval for the population proportion, assuming the sample size and sample proportion are the same?
Researchers are investigating whether the average commute time in a city differs from the national average of minutes. To determine if the sample -value lies between and , which of the following sets of information are necessary?
A researcher claims that the average daily screen time for college students is hours. A sample of students has a mean daily screen time of hours, with a standard deviation of hours. At the confidence level, does the calculated -value fall between and ?