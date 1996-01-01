A gardener tracked the time (in units of minutes) spent watering plants for 8 8 randomly selected days. The recorded times were:

12.5 , 13.2 , 14.0 , 12.8 , 13.6 , 11.9 , 13.3 , 12.6 12.5,13.2,14.0,12.8,13.6,11.9,13.3,12.6