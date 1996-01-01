- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean Practice Problems
A gardener tracked the time (in units of minutes) spent watering plants for randomly selected days. The recorded times were:
Assume the population standard deviation is minutes. Construct a confidence interval for the mean time spent watering plants per day.
A health researcher collected data from a random sample of adults to estimate the average number of calories burned during daily walking. The sample mean was calories, with a sample standard deviation of calories. Assuming the data are normally distributed, construct a confidence interval for the population mean number of calories burned daily from walking.
A wellness researcher is studying the average daily screen time of adults. In a previous analysis, a random sample of adults showed a mean daily screen time of hours with a standard deviation of hours. The researcher claims that the population mean daily screen time is hours. Assuming the population of screen times are normally distributed, determine whether the calculated -value falls between and at the confidence level.
A researcher collects a random sample of college students and finds that their average weekly study time is hours with a sample standard deviation of hours. Assuming the weekly study times are normally distributed, construct a confidence interval for the population mean weekly study time.
A nutritionist surveys a random sample of adults and finds that their average daily fruit intake is servings with a sample standard deviation of servings. Assuming daily fruit intake is normally distributed, construct a confidence interval for the population mean daily fruit intake.
A university research team is studying the average height of a particular species of tree in a forest. They report the mean height and a confidence interval for each year of their study. In the fifth year, the confidence interval for the mean height is much wider than in the previous four years. Which of the following is the most likely reason for the wider confidence interval in the fifth year?
A university laboratory is tasked with reporting the average nitrate concentration in campus drinking fountains. The confidence intervals for the mean nitrate concentration are currently too wide for administrative comfort. Assuming the variance in nitrate levels cannot be changed, what should the laboratory do to obtain narrower confidence intervals?
A researcher measures the reaction time (in units of seconds) of participants in a cognitive test. The sample mean reaction time is seconds with a sample standard deviation of seconds. Assuming that reaction times are normally distributed, construct a confidence interval for the population mean reaction time.
A study reports that the mean daily water consumption per household in a certain city is liters, with a standard deviation of liters. Suppose random samples of households are selected, and the mean daily water consumption for each sample is calculated. What are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means?
The heights of adult male giraffes in a certain region are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . Random samples of size are taken, and the mean height of each sample is recorded. Find the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means. Repeat the calculation for samples of size and . What happens to the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means as the sample size increases?
A wellness researcher is studying the early morning body temperatures (in units of ) of randomly selected healthy adults. Assume the data follow a normal distribution. The sample data are listed below, and the sample standard deviation is known to be
Using a confidence level, construct a confidence interval for the mean body temperature of healthy adults. Interpret your result.
A company tests the battery life of a new smartphone model using a sample of devices. The sample mean battery life is hours, and the population standard deviation is known to be hours. Find the confidence interval for the population mean battery life.
The annual salaries (in units of dollars) for randomly chosen dental hygienists are listed below. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Construct a confidence interval for the population mean annual salary for dental hygienists. Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A training coordinator collected the math test scores (out of ) of randomly selected applicants for a tech internship program. The test scores are assumed to follow a normal distribution, and the population standard deviation is known to be . The scores are:
Using a confidence level, construct a confidence interval to estimate the population mean score. Then, interpret the result.
A quality control team collects a random sample of batteries and finds that the sample variance in battery life is hours2. Assume the data are from a normally distributed population. Construct the confidence interval for the population variance and the population standard deviation.
The following are the cholesterol levels (in ) of randomly selected adults from a health survey. Assume the cholesterol levels are normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval for the population standard deviation.
Data:
A nutritionist collects data from a random sample of protein bars and finds that the sample standard deviation of their calorie content is calories. Assume that the calorie content is normally distributed. Construct a confidence interval for the population variance of the calorie content.