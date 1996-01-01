In a recent study, a researcher measured the average daily sugar intake (in units of grams) of 50 50 individuals and found the mean intake to be 62 62 grams, with a known population standard deviation of 15 15 grams. The 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the population mean sugar intake is ( 57.8 , 66.2 57.8, 66.2 ). Does it seem likely that the actual population mean could be greater than 70 70 grams? Briefly explain your reasoning.