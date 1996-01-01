- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean: Videos & Practice Problems
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean Practice Problems
A survey of households found a sample standard deviation of for their monthly electricity bills. Assuming that the monthly electricity bills are normally distributed, what is the margin of error for a confidence interval for the mean?
A sample of batteries has a sample standard deviation of in their performance scores. Assuming the scores are normally distributed, what is the margin of error for a confidence interval? Round your answer to two decimal places.
Suppose you are calculating a confidence interval for the average weight of apples in a large orchard. If the sample size, sample mean, and population standard deviation remain the same, what effect does increasing the confidence level from to have on the width of the confidence interval? Briefly explain your reasoning.
A survey records the time, in minutes past A.M., that a random sample of students wake up for an early class. The population standard deviation is known to be minutes. Construct a confidence interval for the population mean. Determine if the population mean could reasonably be within of the sample mean.
A researcher measures the heights in meters of a rare plant species in a sample of specimens. The sample mean is meters, with a sample standard deviation of meters. Construct a confidence interval for the population mean height, assuming the heights are normally distributed.
Imagine you’re estimating the average daily calorie intake of a certain group using a confidence interval. If the confidence level, population standard deviation, and sample mean remain the same, what effect does increasing the sample size from to have on the width of the confidence interval? Briefly explain your answer.
A nutritionist analyzes the protein content in grams of a sample of energy bars and finds a sample mean of grams with a sample standard deviation of grams. Assuming the protein content is normally distributed, construct a confidence interval for the population mean using the -distribution.
A confidence interval for the average test score in a class is given as . What are the sample mean and the margin of error?
A researcher collects data and finds the following:
, , , and .
Find the -value for this sample.
A confidence interval for the average test score is given as . Find the sample mean and the margin of error.
A confidence interval for the mean weight of a product is . What are the sample mean and the margin of error?
Suppose you’re constructing a confidence interval to estimate the average time spent on a mobile app. If the sample size, sample mean, and confidence level remain the same, what effect does an increase in the population standard deviation (e.g., from minutes to minutes) have on the width of the confidence interval? Briefly explain your answer.
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average daily protein intake (in grams) of a certain population. She wants to be confident that her sample mean is within grams of the actual population mean. The population standard deviation is known to be grams, and the data is normally distributed. What is the minimum sample size required for this estimate?
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average number of grams of sugar consumed at breakfast by adults. What is the minimum sample size needed to be confident that the sample mean sugar intake is within grams of the true population mean? Assume the estimated population standard deviation is grams.
A city planner wants to estimate the mean commute time in minutes for residents. The population standard deviation is minutes. What is the minimum sample size needed to be confident that the sample mean is within minutes of the true mean?
A researcher collects a sample of size from a normally distributed population. The sample standard deviation is and the sample mean is . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean using the -distribution.
A sample of students' test scores has a mean of and a sample standard deviation of . Construct the confidence interval for the population mean using the -distribution. Assume the population of test scores is normally distributed.
A beverage company uses a machine to fill bottles with juice. The company wants to estimate the average volume of juice dispensed by the machine to be within fluid ounce of the true mean. Assume the population of volumes is normally distributed with a known standard deviation of fluid ounce. What is the minimum sample size needed to construct a confidence interval for the population mean?
Suppose the following are the test scores for students: , , , , , , , . Assuming that the population of test scores is normally distributed and that the population standard deviation is , would it be unusual for the population mean to be below ? Explain your answer.
A researcher collects the weekly study hours of randomly chosen college freshmen. The sample mean is hours, with a standard deviation of hours. Find the confidence interval for the mean weekly study hours of all college freshmen.
A tech company is developing a new fast-charging battery and wants to estimate the average time it takes to charge fully. The company requires the estimate to be accurate within hours of the true population mean with confidence. If the population standard deviation is known to be hours, what is the minimum number of batteries they must test to achieve this precision?
A nutrition lab is evaluating the sodium content in a new brand of vegetable soup and wants to estimate the average sodium level per serving. The lab requires the estimate to be accurate within milligrams of the true population mean with confidence. If the population standard deviation is known to be milligrams, what is the minimum number of soup servings they must test to meet this requirement?
A researcher is studying the time (in hours) it takes for hikers to complete a moderately difficult trail. A sample of randomly selected hikers completed the trail in the following times (in hours):
Assume the population standard deviation is hours. What is the point estimate of the population mean trail completion time?
A hiking organization records the completion times (in hours) of randomly selected participants who finished a long-distance trek. Their times are:
Assume the population standard deviation is hours. What is the margin of error for a confidence level?
A scientist measures the concentration of a chemical in water samples and finds a sample mean of with a sample standard deviation of . Construct the confidence interval for the population mean using the -distribution. Assume the population of concentrations is normally distributed.
A group of researchers recorded the completion times (in units of hours) for randomly selected hikers. Based on the sample data, the confidence interval for the population mean completion time was found to be:
Does it seem likely that the true population mean could be greater than hours?
A researcher collects a random sample of city buses and finds that the mean lifespan is years, with a standard deviation of years. Construct a confidence interval for the true mean lifespan of city buses. What does this interval mean?
A researcher wants to estimate the average score of students on a college calculus exam. The population standard deviation is known to be . What is the minimum sample size required to ensure that, with confidence, the sample mean is within points of the true population mean?
You want to estimate the average time (in units of hours) it takes hikers to complete a mountain trail. The estimate must be accurate to within hours ( minutes) of the population mean. You decide to construct a confidence interval for the population mean. Use the population standard deviation of hours. What is the minimum sample size required?