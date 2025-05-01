Distance Between Pupils The following table lists distances (mm) between pupils of randomly selected U.S. Army personnel collected as part of the ANSUR II study. Results from two-way analysis of variance are also shown. Use the displayed results and use a 0.05 significance level. What do you conclude? Are the results as you would expect?
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
- Textbook Question14views
- Textbook Question
Sitting Heights The sitting height of a person is the vertical distance between the sitting surface and the top of the head. The following table lists sitting heights (mm) of randomly selected U.S. Army personnel collected as part of the ANSUR II study. Using the data with a 0.05 significance level, what do you conclude? Are the results as you would expect?19views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, use the following listed measured amounts of chest compression (mm) from car crash tests (from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B). Also shown are the SPSS results from analysis of variance. Assume that we plan to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the different car sizes have the same mean amount of chest compression.
Anova
a. What characteristic of the data above indicates that we should use one-way analysis of variance?11views
- Textbook Question
Testing for a Linear Correlation
In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)
Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Listed below are the same data from Table 10-1 in the Chapter Problem, but an additional pair of values has been added from actual Powerball results. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude that there is a linear correlation between lottery jackpots and numbers of tickets sold? Comment on the effect of the added pair of values in the last column. Compare the results to those obtained in Example 4.12views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, use the following listed measured amounts of chest compression (mm) from car crash tests (from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B). Also shown are the SPSS results from analysis of variance. Assume that we plan to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the different car sizes have the same mean amount of chest compression.
Anova
b. If the objective is to test the claim that the four car sizes have the same mean chest compression, why is the method referred to as analysis of variance?12views
- Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, use the following listed measured amounts of chest compression (mm) from car crash tests (from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B). Also shown are the SPSS results from analysis of variance. Assume that we plan to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the different car sizes have the same mean amount of chest compression.
Why Not Test Two at a Time? Refer to the sample data given in Exercise 1. If we want to test for equality of the four means, why don’t we use the methods of Section 9-2 “Two Means: Independent Samples” for the following six separate hypothesis tests?13views
- Textbook Question
Heights of Females from ANSUR I and ANSUR II Example 1 in this section used samples of heights of males from Data Set 1 “ANSUR I 1988” and Data Set 2 “ANSUR II 2012.” Listed below are samples of heights (mm) of females from those same data sets. Are the requirements for using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test satisfied? Why or why not?10views
- Textbook Question
What Are We Testing? Refer to the sample data in Exercise 1. Assuming that we use the Wilcoxon rank-sum test with those data, identify the null hypothesis and all possible alternative hypotheses.13views
- Textbook Question
Requirements Assume that we want to use the data from Exercise 1 with the Kruskal-Wallis test. Are the requirements satisfied? Explain.15views
- Textbook Question
HIC Measurements Listed below are head injury criterion (HIC) measurements from crash tests of small, midsize, large, and SUV vehicles. In using the Kruskal-Wallis test, we must rank all of the data combined, and then we must find the sum of the ranks for each sample. Find the sum of the ranks for each of the four samples.7views
- Textbook Question
Using the Kruskal-Wallis Test
In Exercises 5–8, use the Kruskal-Wallis test.
HIC Measurements Use the sample data from Exercise 1 with a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that small, midsize, large, and SUV vehicles have the same median HIC measurement in car crash tests.14views
- Textbook Question
Arsenic in Rice Listed below are amounts of arsenic in samples of brown rice from three different states. The amounts are in micrograms of arsenic and all samples have the same serving size. The data are from the Food and Drug Administration. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that the three samples are from populations with the same median.16views
- Textbook Question
Clancy, Rowling, and Tolstoy Ease of Reading Pages were randomly selected from three books: The Bear and the Dragon by Tom Clancy, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J. K. Rowling, and War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy. Listed below are Flesch Reading Ease Scores for those pages. Higher scores correspond to pages that are easier to read. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that pages from books by those three authors have the same median Flesch Reading Ease score.11views
- Textbook Question
Hospital Admissions For the matched pairs listed in Exercise 1, identify the following components used in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test:
e. The value of the test statistic T9views
- Textbook Question
Cola Weights Data Set 37 “Cola Weights and Volumes” in Appendix B lists the weights (lb) of the contents of cans of cola from four different samples: (1) regular Coke, (2) Diet Coke, (3) regular Pepsi, and (4) Diet Pepsi. The results from analysis of variance are shown in the Minitab display below. What is the null hypothesis for this analysis of variance test? Based on the displayed results, what should you conclude about H_knot. What do you conclude about equality of the mean weights from the four samples?12views