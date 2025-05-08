Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 9.2.18b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Queues Listed on the next page are waiting times (seconds) of observed cars at a Delaware inspection station. The data from two waiting lines are real observations, and the data from the single waiting line are modeled from those real observations. These data are from Data Set 30 “Queues” in Appendix B. The data were collected by the author.
b. Construct the confidence interval suitable for testing the claim in part (a).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data into two groups: 'Two Lines' and 'One Line'. Calculate the sample size (n), mean (x̄), and standard deviation (s) for each group. Use the formulas for mean and standard deviation: Mean: x̄ = (Σx)/n, Standard Deviation: s = sqrt((Σ(x - x̄)^2)/(n-1)).
Step 2: Identify the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-distribution. Since the population standard deviations are not assumed to be equal, use the formula for approximate degrees of freedom: df = ((s1^2/n1 + s2^2/n2)^2) / (((s1^2/n1)^2/(n1-1)) + ((s2^2/n2)^2/(n2-1))).
Step 3: Determine the critical t-value for the desired confidence level (e.g., 95%) using the degrees of freedom calculated in Step 2. Refer to a t-distribution table or use statistical software to find the critical value.
Step 4: Calculate the margin of error (E) using the formula: E = t * sqrt((s1^2/n1) + (s2^2/n2)), where t is the critical t-value, s1 and s2 are the standard deviations of the two groups, and n1 and n2 are their respective sample sizes.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for the difference in means (μ1 - μ2) using the formula: (x̄1 - x̄2) ± E, where x̄1 and x̄2 are the sample means of the two groups, and E is the margin of error calculated in Step 4.
