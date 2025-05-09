Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:02 minutes
Problem 9.2.11b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Magnet Treatment of Pain People spend around $5 billion annually for the purchase of magnets used to treat a wide variety of pains. Researchers conducted a study to determine whether magnets are effective in treating back pain. Pain was measured using the visual analog scale, and the results given below are among the results obtained in the study (based on data from “Bipolar Permanent Magnets for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain: A Pilot Study,” by Collacott, Zimmerman, White, and Rindone, Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 283, No. 10). Higher scores correspond to greater pain levels.
b. Construct the confidence interval appropriate for the hypothesis test in part (a).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is calculated using the sample mean, standard deviation, and the critical value from the t-distribution, especially when the sample size is small. The width of the interval reflects the level of uncertainty about the estimate, with wider intervals indicating more uncertainty.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection of one sample does not influence the selection of another. This concept is crucial when conducting hypothesis tests or constructing confidence intervals, as it allows for the comparison of different treatments or conditions without bias from interdependence.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (typically stating no effect or no difference) and an alternative hypothesis. The test assesses the evidence against the null hypothesis using a significance level, leading to a decision to either reject or fail to reject the null based on the calculated p-value or confidence interval.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice