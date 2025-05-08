Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
6:41 minutes
Problem 9.2.11a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. (Note: Answers in Appendix D include technology answers based on Formula 9-1 along with “Table” answers based on Table A-3 with df equal to the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1)
Magnet Treatment of Pain People spend around $5 billion annually for the purchase of magnets used to treat a wide variety of pains. Researchers conducted a study to determine whether magnets are effective in treating back pain. Pain was measured using the visual analog scale, and the results given below are among the results obtained in the study (based on data from “Bipolar Permanent Magnets for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain: A Pilot Study,” by Collacott, Zimmerman, White, and Rindone, Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 283, No. 10). Higher scores correspond to greater pain levels.
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that those treated with magnets have a greater mean reduction in pain than those given a sham treatment (similar to a placebo).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject H0 in favor of H1. In this case, the null hypothesis would state that there is no difference in mean pain reduction between the magnet and sham treatments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In this context, the pain reduction scores from the magnet treatment group and the sham treatment group are independent, meaning the outcome of one group does not affect the other. This independence is crucial for applying certain statistical tests, such as the t-test for comparing means.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Significance Level
The significance level, often denoted as alpha (α), is the threshold for determining whether a result is statistically significant. In this scenario, a significance level of 0.05 indicates that there is a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none (Type I error). If the p-value obtained from the hypothesis test is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected, suggesting that the magnet treatment may be effective.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice