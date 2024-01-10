15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a patient is encountering vision loss resulting from a blood clot obstructing a blood vessel, in which region of the brain might the blockage have occurred?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Temporal region
B
Frontal region
C
Occipital region
D
Brainstem