15. The Special Senses
Introduction to Special Senses
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
During motion sickness, which part of the body sends signals to the brain that conflict with visual cues leading to the sensation of continued movement?
A
Taste buds
B
Inner ears
C
Skin receptors
D
Olfactory bulb