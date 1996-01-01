9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement about muscle tissues is incorrect:
A
The sarcomere is the functional unit of skeletal muscle fibers
B
Smooth muscles can be found in the digestive system
C
Cardiac muscles are specialized muscle tissue that functions exclusively for the contraction of the heart
D
Skeletal muscles are capable of involuntary movement