9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Multiple Choice
A main function of muscle is to convert chemical energy to mechanical energy. Which property of muscles relates most directly to this function?
Multiple Choice
You are looking through a microscope at muscle tissue and you do not see any striations. What type or types of muscle could you be looking at?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is present in muscle cells but absent in most other cell types?
Multiple Choice
The __________ are inward invaginations of the sarcolemma that run deep into the cell and ensure that every myofibril in the muscle fiber contracts at virtually the same time.
Textbook Question
Use the key to classify each of the following described tissue types into one of the four major tissue categories. Key: connective tissue epithelium muscle nervous tissue _________ (1) Tissue type composed largely of nonliving extracellular matrix; important in protection and support _________ (2) The tissue immediately responsible for body movement _________ (3) The tissue that enables us to be aware of the external environment and to react to it _________ (4) The tissue that lines body cavities and covers surfaces
Textbook Question
Differentiate between the roles of neurons and the supporting cells of nervous tissue.
Textbook Question
Name and describe the four special functional abilities of muscle that are the basis for muscle response.
Textbook Question
Mrs. Delancy went to the local meat market and bought a beef tenderloin (cut from the loin, the region along the steer's caudal vertebral column) and some tripe (cow's stomach). What type of muscle was she preparing to eat in each case?
