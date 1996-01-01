21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Eosinophils are a type of white blood cell involved in the immune response. An elevated eosinophil count in the blood can be indicative of which of the following?
A
Bacterial infection
B
Viral infection
C
Prion infection
D
Parasitic infection