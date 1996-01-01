21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
21. Immune System Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lymphocytes are white blood cells that play a crucial role in the immune system. An elevated lymphocytes in the blood can be an indication of the following, except:
Lymphocytes are white blood cells that play a crucial role in the immune system. An elevated lymphocytes in the blood can be an indication of the following, except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tuberculosis
B
Syphilis
C
Leukemia
D
Aplastic anemia