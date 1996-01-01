17. Blood
White Blood Cells
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Match the physiological attributes of white blood cells with their corresponding functions:
1. Chemotaxis
2. Phagocytosis
3. Cytokine Production
4. Immunological Memory
a. Release signaling molecules for immune coordination.
b. Remember specific antigens for a faster immune response.
c. Migration toward sites of infection or inflammation.
d. Engulf and digest foreign particles and pathogens.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-d, 2-c, 3-a, 4-b
B
1-c, 2-d, 3-b, 4-a
C
1-a, 2-c, 3-d, 4-b
D
1-c, 2-d, 3-a, 4-b