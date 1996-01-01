17. Blood
White Blood Cells
17. Blood White Blood Cells
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Statement A: Neutropenia refers to a decrease in the number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell.
Statement B: Leukocytosis refers to a decrease in the total WBC count below the normal range.
Select the appropriate choice:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Statement A is incorrect; Statement B is correct.
B
Statement A is correct; Statement B is incorrect.
C
Both Statements A and B are correct.
D
Both Statements A and B are incorrect.