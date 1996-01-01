10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The facial muscles are striated muscles that connect the skin of the face to the bone of the skull to carry out significant roles in daily life, including mastication and expression of emotion. Which of the following facial muscles is located between the eyebrows and is responsible for frowning and wrinkling the brow?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Corrugator supercilii
B
Depressor anguli oris
C
Frontal belly of epicranius
D
Occipital belly of epicranius