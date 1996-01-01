10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
Based on the name, how does the fibularis brevis compare to the fibularis longus?
Based on the name, how would you expect the orbicularis oris muscle to be shaped?
Which of the following muscle names does NOT provide information about the muscle's actions?
A muscle whose name ends in the suffix -glossus would be found attached to the __________.
Each of the following terms is used to describe the shape of a muscle EXCEPT __________.
Straight muscles, with fibers that run parallel to an imaginary line such as the long axis of the body, are called __________.
Name the three pennate muscles in the following figure, and for each muscle indicate the type of pennate muscle based on the relationship of muscle fascicles to the tendon. a. ___ b. ___ c. ___ d. ___ e. ___ f. ___
The arrangement of muscle fibers in which the fibers are arranged at an angle to a central longitudinal tendon is a. circular, b. longitudinal, c. pennate, d. parallel.
Label the three visible muscles of the rotator cuff in the following posterior view of the deep muscles that move the arm. a. ___ b. ___ c. ___
Match the muscle names in column B to the facial muscles described in column A. Column A ______ (1) squints the eyes ______ (2) raises the eyebrows ______ (3) smiling muscle ______ (4) puckers the lips ______ (5) pulls the scalp posteriorly Column B a. corrugator supercilii b. depressor anguli oris c. frontal belly of epicranius d. occipital belly of epicranius e. orbicularis oculi f. orbicularis oris g. zygomaticus
The prime mover of inspiration is the a. diaphragm, b. internal intercostals, c. external intercostals, d. abdominal wall muscles.
The arm muscle that both flexes and supinates the forearm is the a. brachialis, b. brachioradialis, c. biceps brachii, d. triceps brachii.
Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which are ways in which muscle names have been derived? a. Attachments b. Size c. Function d. Location
The chewing muscles that protract the mandible and produce side-to-side grinding movements are the a. buccinators, b. masseters, c. temporalis, d. pterygoids.
Muscles that depress the hyoid bone and larynx include all but the a. sternohyoid, b. omohyoid, c. geniohyoid, d. sternothyroid.
The strongest masticatory muscle is the (a) pterygoid, (b) masseter, (c) temporalis, (d) mandible.
Intrinsic muscles of the back that promote extension of the spine (or head) include all but a. splenius muscles, b. semispinalis muscles, c. scalene muscles, d. erector spinae.
The muscle that rotates the eye medially is the (a) superior oblique, (b) inferior rectus, (c) medial rectus, (d) lateral rectus.
Several muscles act to move and/or stabilize the scapula. Which of the following are small rectangular muscles that square the shoulders as they act together to retract the scapula? a. levator scapulae, b. rhomboids, c. serratus anterior, d. trapezius.
Important flexors of the vertebral column that act in opposition to the erector spinae are the (a) rectus abdominis, (b) longus capitis, (c) longus colli, (d) scalene.
A prime mover of thigh flexion is the a. rectus femoris, b. iliopsoas, c. vastus muscles, d. gluteus maximus.
The major extensor of the elbow is the (a) triceps brachii, (b) biceps brachii, (c) deltoid, (d) subscapularis.
The prime mover of thigh extension against resistance is the a. gluteus maximus, b. gluteus medius, c. biceps femoris, d. semimembranosus.
The muscles that rotate the radius without producing either flexion or extension of the elbow are the (a) brachialis and brachioradialis, (b) pronator teres and supinator, (c) biceps brachii and triceps brachii, (d) a, b, and c.
Which criterion (or criteria) is/are used in naming the gluteus medius? a. relative size, b. muscle location, c. muscle shape, d. action, e. number of origins.
The powerful flexor of the hip is the (a) piriformis, (b) obturator, (c) pectineus, (d) iliopsoas.
Which of the following is a large, deep muscle that protracts the scapula during punching? a. serratus anterior, b. rhomboids, c. levator scapulae, d. subscapularis.
Knee extensors known as the quadriceps femoris consist of the (a) three vastus muscles and the rectus femoris, (b) biceps femoris, gracilis, and sartorius, (c) popliteus, iliopsoas, and gracilis, (d) gastrocnemius, tibialis, and peroneus.
Which muscles act to propel food down the length of the pharynx to the esophagus?
List the four patterns of fascicle arrangement used to classify the different types of skeletal muscles.
Name and describe the action of muscles used to shake your head no; to nod yes.
a. Name two forearm muscles that are powerful extensors and abductors of the hand. b. Name the sole forearm muscle that can flex the distal interphalangeal joints.
Name four criteria used in naming muscles, and provide an example (other than those used in the text) that illustrates each criterion.
Differentiate between the arrangement of elements (load, fulcrum, and effort) in first-, second-, and third-class levers.
a. Name the four muscle pairs that act in unison to compress the abdominal contents. b. How does their arrangement (fiber direction) contribute to the strength of the abdominal wall? c. Which of these muscles can effect lateral rotation of the spine? d. Which can act alone to flex the spine?
What three functional groups make up the muscles of the lower limbs?
Name two muscles in each of the following compartments or regions: f. third muscle layer of the foot, g. posterior compartment of leg, h. medial compartment of thigh, i. posterior compartment of thigh.
Name two muscles in each of the following compartments or regions: a. thenar eminence (ball of thumb), b. posterior compartment of forearm, c. anterior compartment of forearm—deep muscle group, d. anterior muscle group in the arm, e. muscles of mastication,
When Mrs. O'Brien returned to her doctor for a follow-up visit after childbirth, she complained that she was incontinent (having problems controlling her urine flow) when she sneezed. The physician asked his nurse to give Mrs. O'Brien instructions on how to perform exercises to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor. To which muscles was he referring?
As Kendra's coach watched her sail over the high jump bar, he contracted his right orbicularis oculi muscle, raised his arm, and contracted his opponens pollicis. Was he pleased or displeased with her performance? How do you know?
The muscles of the vertebral column include many posterior extensors but few anterior flexors. Why?
