22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A police officer shot a criminal in the chest, and he began bleeding and gasping for air. Determine what caused the agonizing breathing pattern in the shot criminal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Collapsed lung because of the air that entered the pleural space through the wound.
B
Excessive blood loss from the wound.
C
Lead poisoning in the lung.
D
All of the above.