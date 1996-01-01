17. Blood
Functions and Components
17. Blood Functions and Components
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Erythropoiesis is the process that produces erythrocytes, and it is controlled by a hormone called erythropoietin. Identify the incorrect statement(s) about erythropoietin.
Erythropoiesis is the process that produces erythrocytes, and it is controlled by a hormone called erythropoietin. Identify the incorrect statement(s) about erythropoietin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is produced mainly by the kidneys.
B
Its level declines when the blood oxygen level drops.
C
It targets the bone marrow to produce more erythrocytes.
D
All of the above.