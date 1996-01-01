21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The complement can bind to the surface of the pathogens and mark them for recognition and ingestion by phagocytic cells. This function of complement is called:
A
Opsonization
B
Inflammation
C
Membrane attack complex
D
Immune cell activation