21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following can explain the presence of localized warmth or heat in the inflamed area during inflammation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is an increase in the blood pressure
B
The agglutination process starts
C
There is an increased blood flow
D
The glucose level drops