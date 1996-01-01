21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
21. Immune System Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements accurately describes the process of diapedesis?
A
It is the process of marking pathogens or foreign particles for destruction by immune cells, often through the attachment of opsonins (such as antibodies or complement proteins) to the surface of the pathogen.
B
It refers to the process of movement of macrophages by forming cytoplasmic extensions.
C
It is the process by which neutrophils and other white blood cells squeeze through the capillary walls and enter the surrounding tissue in response to inflammatory signals
D
It refers to the directed movement of cells in response to chemical signals or gradients that allow cells to navigate and respond to their environment.