21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Interferons are antiviral proteins produced in response to viral infections or immune triggers. Which of the following statements is correct regarding interferons?
A
They directly kill viruses.
B
They stimulate the production of antibodies and help control the spread of viral infections.
C
They protect uninfected cells by creating an antiviral state in uninfected cells by triggering a signaling pathway that activates gene-producing antiviral proteins.
D
They are secreted by all immune cells except macrophages and dendritic cells.