In the bicep curl exercise, which parts act as the fulcrum, the effort, and the load?
A
The bicep muscle acts as the fulcrum; the elbow joint applies the effort, and the weight being lifted is the load.
B
The elbow joint acts as the fulcrum; the weight being lifted is the effort, and the bicep muscle is the load.
C
The elbow joint acts as the fulcrum; the bicep muscle applies the effort, and the weight being lifted is the load.
D
None of these.