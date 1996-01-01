11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
Action Potential
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the Cl- channels in the postsynaptic membranes of a neuron are open for a prolonged period there will be hyperpolarization. What is expected to happen to action potentials in that neuron:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The neuron will continue to initiate an action potential
B
The neuron will be difficult to stimulate
C
The action potential will be easier to generate
D
None of the above