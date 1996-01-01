11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
Casey is taking a new medication that blocks potassium channels. What stage of an action potential would be MOST affected by this drug?
Multiple Choice
When an action potential is at its peak, the electrical gradient forces potassium ____________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following electrical events occurs when a certain threshold is reached?
Multiple Choice
An action potential is a phenomenon that either happens completely or doesn't happen at all.
Multiple Choice
Which part of the action potential occurs when the voltage-gated Na+ channels are inactivating and voltage-gated K+ channels open?
Multiple Choice
The CNS can discriminate between strong and weak stimuli as strong stimuli __________.
Multiple Choice
During which phase of an action potential are voltage-gated K+ channels open, while voltage-gated Na+ channels are closed?
Textbook Question
The anatomical region of a multipolar neuron where the AP is initiated is the a. soma, b. dendrites, c. axon's initial segment, d. axon terminals.
Textbook Question
Since all APs generated by a given nerve fiber have the same magnitude, how does the CNS 'know' whether a stimulus is strong or weak?
Textbook Question
What is the polarized membrane state? How is it maintained? (Note the relative roles of both passive and active mechanisms.)
Textbook Question
Describe the events that must occur to generate an AP. Relate the sequence of changes in permeability to changes in the ion channels, and explain why the AP is an all-or-none phenomenon.
Textbook Question
When admitted to the emergency room, Sean was holding his right hand, which had a deep puncture hole in its palm. He explained that he had fallen on a nail while exploring a barn. Sean was given an antitetanus shot to prevent neural complications. Tetanus bacteria fester in deep, dark wounds, but how do their toxins travel in neural tissue?
Textbook Question
Local anesthetics block voltage-gated Na⁺ channels. General anesthetics are thought to activate chemically gated Cl⁻ channels, thereby rendering the nervous system quiescent while surgery is performed. What specific process do anesthetics impair, and how does this interfere with nerve impulse transmission?
