11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Andrea went on a trip to Japan and wanted to try the famous fugu (Japanese pufferfish). After eating at a random restaurant Andrea was found paralyzed in her hotel room. What is the toxin that is found in most pufferfish:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tetrodotoxin
B
Phytotoxin
C
Mycotoxin
D
None of the above