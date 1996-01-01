4. Tissues & Histology
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
4. Tissues & Histology Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
This neuronal disease involves the gradual loss by apoptosis of dopamine-producing neurons, manifesting as tremors, postural stiffness, and loss of balance:
This neuronal disease involves the gradual loss by apoptosis of dopamine-producing neurons, manifesting as tremors, postural stiffness, and loss of balance:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alzheimer's disease
B
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
C
Bell's Palsy
D
Parkinson's disease