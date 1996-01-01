4. Tissues & Histology
Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
4. Tissues & Histology Nervous Tissue: The Neuron
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The chief structural and functional elements of the nervous system are neurons. Neurons differ from other cells within the body in:
The chief structural and functional elements of the nervous system are neurons. Neurons differ from other cells within the body in:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Having specialized extensions like dendrites and axons
B
Lacking a nucleus
C
Having many nuclei
D
Having many mitochondria