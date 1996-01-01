12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
The areas are matched with the lobes of the cerebrum in which they are located. Identify which of the following is incorrectly matched.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Primary olfactory cortex - Parietal lobe
B
Broca's area - Frontal lobe
C
Wernicke's area - Temporal lobe
D
Visual area - Occipital lobe