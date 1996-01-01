12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
12. The Central Nervous System
The Cerebrum
Guided videos.
Learn with HannahGo to the course
Showing 16 of 16 videos
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The brain is divided into two cerebral hemispheres by the ________________.
59
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The occipital lobe is found at the ________ of the brain, while the parietal lobe is found at the ________.
55
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
A spinal reflex is a rapid, involuntary response to a stimulus. Tala has an issue with motor areas of her brain. Will her spinal reflexes still function?
54
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following body parts would you expect to have the greatest size difference between its area on the motor homunculus and its area on the sensory homunculus?
57
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The prefrontal cortex & Wernicke's area can both be classified as association areas, while Broca's area is classified as a motor area.
40
1
1
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following diseases would you expect might result from a dysfunction of the basal nuclei?
39
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
The visceral sensory area of the cerebral cortex is involved in the conscious perception of all the following EXCEPT __________.
754
Multiple Choice
In which part of the cerebral cortex do sensations, emotions, and thoughts come together to form our personality?
641
Textbook Question
A professor unexpectedly blew a loud horn in his anatomy and physiology class. The students looked up, startled. The reflexive movements of their eyes were mediated by the a. cerebral cortex, b. inferior olives, c. raphe nuclei, d. superior colliculi, e. nucleus gracilis.
62
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
a. Make a rough drawing of the lateral aspect of the left cerebral hemisphere. b. You may be thinking, 'But I just can't draw!' So, name the hemisphere involved with most people's ability to draw. c. On your drawing, locate the following areas and provide the major function of each: primary motor cortex, premotor cortex, somatosensory association cortex, primary somatosensory cortex, visual and auditory areas, prefrontal cortex, Wernicke's and Broca's areas.
66
Has a video solution.
Showing 16 of 16 practice