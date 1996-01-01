21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Humoral Immunity
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Subunit vaccines consist of purified components of the pathogen, usually proteins or glycoproteins. What is the purpose of introducing subunit vaccines into the human body?
A
To directly eliminate existing pathogens in the body
B
To replace the lost proteins needed to fight pathogens
C
To stimulate a protective immune response
D
To prevent antigen exposure in the future