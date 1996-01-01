21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the effects of increased capillary permeability during inflammation?
A
Decreased delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the inflamed area.
B
Limited access of immune cells and antibodies to the site of infection or injury.
C
Formation of a fibrin clot, hindering tissue repair.
D
Enhanced delivery of immune cells and antibodies to the site of infection or injury.