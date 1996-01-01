21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
21. Immune System Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The complement system functions as a defense mechanism against microbial infections, specifically bacteria, by initiating a cascade of reactions resulting in the destruction of foreign invaders. Which of the following statements best describes the mechanism of destruction of bacteria by the complement system:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Formation of antibodies that bind to the bacteria and enhance their phagocytosis.
B
Opsonization of bacteria by C3b, which can covalently bind to the surface of bacteria and enhance their phagocytosis.
C
Release of cytotoxic substances to kill the bacteria directly in a way similar to cytotoxic T-cell mediated destruction of pathogens.
D
Membrane attack complex formation, which consists of complement proteins C5b, C6, C7, C8, and multiple copies of C9, causing the formation of a pore-like structure in the bacterial membrane, disrupting the bacterial cell wall and membrane.
E
Both (b) and (d).
F
All of the above.