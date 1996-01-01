10. Muscles
Muscle Naming
10. Muscles Muscle Naming
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
After giving birth, Samantha has trouble controlling her bowel movements. Her doctor suggested exercises to strengthen her weakened levator ani muscles. What is the function of the levator ani muscles in assisting with bowel movements?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Regulating blood flow to the lower extremities
B
Contracting to assist with bowel movements
C
Controlling the flow of urine during urination
D
Assisting with breathing during exercise