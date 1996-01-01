21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Cells
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the role of T lymphocytes in the adaptive immune system?
Which of the following best describes the role of T lymphocytes in the adaptive immune system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Production of antibodies to neutralize pathogens.
B
Direct killing of infected cells and cancer cells.
C
Phagocytosis of pathogens by engulfing them.
D
Release of histamine to trigger an inflammatory response.