21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
21. Immune System Adaptive Defenses: Cells
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ability of immune cells, such as T cells and B cells, to recognize specific antigens and initiate an immune response against them is referred to as:
A
Self-tolerance
B
Immunocompetence
C
Non-specific response
D
Passive immune response