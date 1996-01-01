7. The Skeletal System
The Spine
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is a structure common to cervical and thoracic vertebrae that allows the passage of vertebral arteries and veins which supply blood to the brain?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Transverse foramen
B
Bifid spinous process
C
Pedicle
D
Vertebral foramen