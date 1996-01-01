7. The Skeletal System
The Spine
7. The Skeletal System The Spine
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Scoliosis is one of the major types of spine curvature disorders. Which of the following correctly describes this condition?
Scoliosis is one of the major types of spine curvature disorders. Which of the following correctly describes this condition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The spine curves significantly inward at the lower back
B
The upper back is abnormally rounded
C
The curvature is more than 50 degrees
D
The spine forms an S-shaped or a C-shaped curve