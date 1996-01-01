22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
22. Respiratory System Breathing Rate and Depth
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Scuba diving the duration and depth of dive plays a key role in decompression sickness. Why do longer and deeper dives cause increased risk of decompression sickness?
In Scuba diving the duration and depth of dive plays a key role in decompression sickness. Why do longer and deeper dives cause increased risk of decompression sickness?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Oxygen Toxicity
B
Decreased Gas exchange
C
Increased Nitrogen Absorption
D
Higher Nitrogen Saturation